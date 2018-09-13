Teyana Taylor Performs Medley of “Gonna Love Me” & “Rose In Harlem” On ‘The Tonight Show’

Teyana Taylor visited The Tonight Show on Wednesday night (Sept. 12) to perform a medley of two songs from her new album K.T.S.E. — “Gonna Love Me” and “Rose in Harlem.”

Backed by a band consisting of just a drummer, bassist, and keyboard player, Taylor offered husky vocals on “Gonna Love Me” as she rocked a Yankees cap, heart-adorned leather jacket, and poofy, long, red skirt.

After “Gonna Love Me,” Taylor performed “Rose in Harlem,” where three dancers joined her on stage.

Both “Gonna Love Me” and “Rose In Harlem” appeared on the Kanye West-produced K.T.S.E., Taylor’s latest album, which came out in June.

Watch Teyana’s late-night production below: