Mariah Carey Announces New Single ‘GTFO’

The Lambily can rejoice! Mariah Carey may be wrapping up her Vegas show “Butterfly Returns” for 2018, but she’s now setting her sights on getting back to making and releasing new music.

The legendary songbird has announced this morning (Sept. 12) via her Instagram page the news of a brand new single named “GTFO,” slated to arrive tomorrow morning at 8a EST.

The song will most likely be the first offering from her upcoming 15th studio album, the follow-up to 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse.

Carey always has a way of changing her sound with the times, and with new management under Roc Nation, we wonder what “GTFO” will sound like!

