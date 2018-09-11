Singer-songwriter and actress Rachel Crow release her video for “Coulda Told Me,” featuring singer and rapper Chika. The new video was directed by Brad Wong (Bazzi “Mine”) and showcases the ups and downs of Rachel’s relationship with her partner who just can’t seem to communicate with her and features hot new viral rapper Chika, who dives into her feels as she plays devil’s advocate to Rachel’s point. The new track marks a point of musical maturity for Rachel, channeling her influences from Kehlani to SZA and Beyoncé, while keeping the fun and relatability of classic TLC.

“This song process was really special to me because it’s the first song I’ve ever written that I feel truly connected to,” says Rachel about the track. “I went through a situation where someone I cared about was leaving me in the dark on a few things and I just hit a point where had to call him out on his shi*t. A lot of people talk like women can’t handle the truth, and I hope this song inspires women to show that they can.”

The hot new video and tune precede Rachel’s featured role in the new Transformers film, BUMBLEBEE and starring role in THE GOLDBERGS Spinoff “1990 Something” this fall. She previously starred in critically praised Netflix film Diedra & Laney Rob A Train and DreamWorks’s Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh. Additionally, she was named one of NYLON’s “11 Movie Actors Poised To Break Out In 2017.”