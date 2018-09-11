When John Stevens chose his stage name John Legend, he solidified his fate because he’s making history!

Sunday night (Sept. 9), Legend, 39, took home a Creative Arts Emmy for his producer role in the televised musical “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” This achievement makes Legend the youngest person to achieve EGOT status – he’s in the small club of folks who can say they’ve won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. He also achieved the achievement in the fastest time. It only took Legend 12 years since his first Grammy win in 2006 for Best New Artist.

Sunday night, Legend joined Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice in the EGOT club, the latter two whom also won alongside Legend in the same category. The three performers make the 13th, 14th and 15th entertainers to reach the milestone achievement. Others on the prominent list include Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, and composer Richard Rodgers.

Legend has 10 Grammys under his belt, throughout his career, and in 2015, he and Common took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Glory,” which was featured in the movie Selma. In 2017, he won a Tony in the Best Revival of a Play category for his role as a co-producer of Jitney.