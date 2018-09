Normani’s star continues to rise.

Her Khalid-assisted hit “Love Lies” has catapulted her into the stratosphere, and the performer had the opportunity to perform a solo set for Billboard’s Honda Stage.

Filmed in a warehouse, Normani sits on a stool while her live band accompanies her melodic voice as she sings “Love Lies” and a cover of Tamia’s 1998 hit “So Into You.” “It’s such a classic and I just really love the ’90s,” Normani says.

Watch and enjoy Normani’s performances below: