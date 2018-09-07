Zoey Clark – Rewind

As Atlanta artist/DJ Zoey Clarke preps the release of her EP, Creative Juices (hosted by DJ Scream), she releases the video for the first single, “Remind.”

The introspective “trap ballad” captures the essence of love lost and life gained. What would you do if you could rewind and start over with the most promising relationship you ever had after everything went wrong?

Come join Zoey on a journey to “Rewind” everything and try to get it right.

www.ZoeyClarke.com

Twitter & Instagram: @Zoey_Clarke