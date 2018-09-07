Nineteen-year-old Arizona-helmed artist Trinidad Cardona burst onto the scene in 2017 with his viral sensation song, “Jennifer.” The song got seven million views overnight and online cosigns from Gucci Mane, Ludacris, Kelly Rowland, and more. The song was an unexpected success for Cardona, and from there, he decided to pursue music full-time.

Fast forward to today (Sept. 7), the young artist releases a new song titled “All Alone.” The first single from his upcoming project, “All Alone” is another 90’s music-inspired, current-day, sing-rap record. It has been split into two versions and has part 1 and part 2 videos, which he’s premiering with Singersrom today. The song features a sample of the D’Angelo classic “Lady,” mixed with contemporary trap vibes. Both clips find Cardona in New York City running the streets with his signature ‘fro.

About the song, Cardona says, “’All Alone’ pays tribute to 90’s R&B while adding a touch of today’s TrapSoul. This track has a Part 1 and Part 2. Part 1 showcase my soulful singing. Part 2 gives you a trap vibe showcasing my rapping skills. What’s your favorite Part 1 or Part 2???”

Trinidad is also the face of American Eagle for the back-to-school campaign with ads and billboards all over the country. Take a look at the video below.