PJ Morton is planning to come to a city near you with a pot of even more steamy, musical gumbo to warm your soul.

As an extension of his “Gumbo” Tour, the singer/songwriter will keep the trek going into the fall months with his “More Gumbo Tour.” The 19-date trek will feature special guest Grace Weber and kick off on Nov. 11th in Asbury Park, NJ. The schedule sees the musician also hitting up Baltimore, Richmond, Birmingham, New Orleans, Austin, San Francisco and more before wrapping up Dec. 7 in Seattle, all cities the first “Gumbo” tour missed this year.

Before heading out on the North American “More Gumbo” tour, PJ will kick off an international leg on October 19 through November 4. The overseas trek will bring him to Japan, South Korea, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

Cop tickets on his website, www.pjmortonmusic.com.