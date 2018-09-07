Beyonce Shares Sentimental Message to Celebrate Birthday

36 has a lot of sentimental meaning for music superstar Beyonce, and she’s sharing her joy with the world.

On Thursday, Queen B took to social media to reflect on her life over the last year. Sharing a photo on Instagram that shows her husband Jay-Z filming her with his iPhone as she cuts a cake, Beyonce wrote a heartfelt message about some of her recent achievements and thanked fans for their birthday wishes.

I became a new mother of 3.

I breastfed twins.

I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years.

I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy.

Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love.

And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it.

This year has been monumental for me.

I thank God for everyone in my life.

Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes.

I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future.

I love you, Hive.

B

Beyonce and husband Jay-Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in June 2017. They joined the couple’s six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. A year later the family hit the road for the On the Run II Tour, which comes to a close in October.

