Macy Gray Slams Trump on Instagram With Clip of Single ‘White Man’

Yesterday (Sept. 5th), Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Macy Gray posted a cutting message to Donald Trump and his agenda of division and hate via Instagram.

In the 48-second clip, Macy’s powerful single “White Man” is the backing track to the troubling messages and images that have become normalized during the Trump presidency – and if you listen closely to the lyrics, you will hear her critique on the state of race relations in America.

Hey white man, I am not my grandmother

I’m from the city Canton, Ohio

I’m just a lady and I think like a man

You’re hatin’ me and I don’t understand

You’re judgin’ me, you wanna send me to hell

God is my father and I’ve got my bail

You come for me, let me make it clear

I’ll whip your Woo-oo-oo

Tell ’em Macy! Watch the clip below.

“White Man” is from her upcoming 10th studio album, RUBY, available everywhere on September 21st.