Watch Chapter 1 of DVSN’s Docu-series ‘Since October’

Yesterday (Sept. 5), DVSN and OVO Sound launched their brand new docuseries entitled Since October. This intimate series formally opens up their world and inner circle like never before.

Kicking off this monthly series of videos, the Toronto duo—Daniel Daley and Nineteen85—just released the first chapter, “Oct. ’15 – Sept. ’16.”

In the premiere chapter, the group chronicles its journey up to this point and follows DVSN as they continue to tour and create new music. In an interview, OVO Sound co-founder and producer Noah “40” Shebib also adds to the story about how DVSN and OVO came to be.

Check out chapter one below:

With this delicate balance of production and powerhouse vocals, DVSN has quietly carved out a spot amongst the 21st-century R&B vanguard. The Toronto group has ignited a staggering 500 million total streams to date. Their 2016 collaboration with Drake on “Faithful” (also featuring Pimp C) from the quadruple-platinum album Views led to their tenure touring with the award-winning rapper on the Summer Sixteen Tour and the European Boy Meets World Tour. The group’s debut Sept. 5th bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart. DVSN are also featured in Fear Of God’s newly released “Sixth Collection” campaign, and currently performing as special guests on Miguel’s “Ascension Tour.”