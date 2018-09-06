The Black Eyed Peas have been in the pop realm for so long (especially during Fergie’s tenure) that we almost forgot they were a hip-hop-heavy group back in the ’90s.

On their latest single “Constant Part 1 & 2,” they’ve meshed together the best of both worlds, showcasing both hip-hop with pop sounds in two parts of the same song on one track. On the song, Peas members Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo enhance their witty wordplay and flows with a little help from a hip-hop classic — the track features a looped sample of veteran rap Gods Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh’s classic collab “La Di Da Di.”

The “slick one” himself cameos in the clip, which is definitely a treat for the eyes as the Peas flow against a sharp Brooklyn background. The song transitions into a danceable pop tune as Filipino-American singer Jessica Reynoso appears in the clip and takes on the hook.

Get into it below:

“Constant Part 1 & 2” follows the previously released singles “Street Livin’,” “Ring the Alarm” and “Get It” from the Black Eyed Peas’ upcoming album Masters of the Sun