Tori Kelly Readies Kirk Franklin-Produced Album, Drops New Live Video

Soulful pop songstress, Tori Kelly will release her sophomore album, Hiding Places, on September 14. For the project, the powerhouse singer-songwriter will take the inspirational route after linking up with Gospel great Kirk Franklin.

“I flew out to Dallas and Kirk showed me a few songs he’d written, and I fell in love with all of them,” states Kelly. “Next thing you know, one song turned into us doing a whole project together. I grew up on gospel music, so the fact that a legend like Kirk Franklin would take me under his wing was just a dream come true.”

Franklin added, “A lot of artists out there will rely on Auto-Tune or studio tricks, but there’s no button you can push for emotion, and there’s no button for skill. Tori is excellent in everything she does, because she’s a real, pure artist.”

‘Hiding Place’ is headed by the March 2018 released “Help Us to Love,” featuring The HamilTones, and the newly released “Never Alone,” featuring Franklin (see below). The project is inspired by Psalm 32:7 (“You are a hiding place for me; you preserve me from trouble; you surround me with songs of deliverance”), and will also feature collaborations from Jonathan McReynolds and Lecrae.

Check out Tori Kelly’s music video for “Never Alone” below.