A little over a month ago, media queen-turned-R&B artist Queen Naija released her self-titled debut EP to much fanfare.

The project featured the single, “Karma,” which topped the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

Now, Naija continues to expand the reach of the single by releasing an official live performance video of the record coupled with an explanation of the song.

“When I wrote ‘Karma,’ it was just to tell my story,” she recalls before realizing that many women were “in the same predicament.” She adds, “In ‘Karma,’ I’m just letting him know, I might be sad right now, and you might be happy, but later on, the table is gonna turn.”

She continued, “I makes me feel good that other women can relate to what I’m writing, but it also makes me feel sad because so many women have to feel this way.”

Following her explanation, Queen Naija delivered an emotion-filled performance of the song backed by an acoustic guitar player.

WatchQueen Naija explain “Karma” and perform below: