For all of 2018, Mila J has been releasing EPs of original music every month. Although a little late this time around, Mila managed to crank out the 5-track EP August 2018.

Each chill track touches on relationships and how Mila moves in them. On the first track “Handsome,” Mila champions the modesty and tomboy life, as long as the love is there “Somebody tell ya man some’n / Bad b*tches can be handsome,” she sings on the hook.

On “Business and Pleasure,” Mila sings about falling for a business contact and “New Boyfriend” teases an Ex about finding someone better.

Listen to Mila’s August installment below: