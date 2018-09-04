Have a Sip of Nikki Jean’s ‘Pink Lemonade’

Today (Sept. 4), Nikki Jean releases the brand new maxi-single “Pink Lemonade” along with the visuals. The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter harmonizes with a dripping bass line on the breezy new single, which is complemented by the sunny video shot in the streets of Venice Beach, California; the perfect vibe to bring in the end of summer.

The “Pink Lemonade” maxi-single also features two remixes; the Caribbean-influenced “Pink Kush Remix” produced by K-Salaam & Beatnick which also features Reggae recording artist Jesse Royal, as well as an ethereal EDM-leaning remix produced by Umbra.

Nikki has an eclectic and vastly experienced background, having lived in a half dozen states throughout her life and worked with artists from Lupe Fiasco to Bob Dylan. She has also toured with Kanye West and studied with the songwriting masters of Tin Pan Alley, Bleecker St., The Brill Building, Motown, The Philadelphia Sound, Music Row and Laurel Canyon that led to the release of Pennies In a Jar, her collaborative first album.

Catch Nikki Jean on tour this fall with Lupe Fiasco and stay tuned for her Rhymesayers Entertainment debut, dropping later this year.

Stream/Buy all versions of “Pink Lemonade” HERE.