Sheridan Reed – We Should Both Be Here

Austin-based, singer-songwriter Sheridan Reed releases the accompanying visual for his new single, “We Should Both Be Here,” a song from his forthcoming album.

Produced by Moses Elias, “We Should Both Be Here” is a soulful and intoxicating ode with lyrics reminiscent of a past relationship — longing for a love that was lost. “It’s driving me mad, can’t you see / I’ll deal with it gladly / I’ll be thinking bout you / Thinking bout me / Thinking we should, we should both be here,” Reed emotionally delivers.

The video highlights the pain and routine of a woman in the aftermath of a broken relationship. “The video is about a woman’s nightly routine as she misses her recent ex-boyfriend who she’s not ready to move on from, wishing he was there with her,” Reed tells Earmilk. “She can feel his memory throughout the space and the connection that they had there, yearning for each other without being together.”

Hailing from the West Coast, Sheridan learned of his love for music. Playing from an early age, he continuously worked to foster his creativity and grow as an artist. Starting his first band in high school, which went on to receive radio play and perform at the Crest Theater in Sacramento, CA, it was merely the beginning.

While attending college in San Diego to study Sociology and Philosophy, he joined local band Small City Calling. During his tenure, they performed at the legendary Whiskey A Go Go and headlined the House of Blues San Diego, among others. However, after finishing his education, he decided to take a leap of faith and move to Austin, Texas.

While he had never been to the city before, the live music scene called to him and there he found his place. It was the push and the environment he needed to try new sounds and styles and grow as a musician, leading to his current new release, “We Should Both Be Here” available now across all digital platforms. Reed is also an ambassador for JC Penny, Original Grain, GANT, Royal Robbins, SwissGear, and more!

Keep your eyes peeled for more music from Reed and several show announcements ahead of a soon-to-be-announced album.