TV One’s Original ‘Dinner For Two’ Starring Mack Wilds Airs Tonight

R&B singer and actor Tristan ‘Mack’ Wilds leads the cast in the new TV One original film, ‘Dinner For Two,’ premiering tonight, Sunday, September 2 at 7p.m./6c on TV One.

Co-starring breakout star Chaley Rose (“Nashville”), ‘Dinner For Two’ is a complex love story about life and sacrifice. Wilds stars as Chris Moore, a man trying to come to terms with true love lost, playing opposite Rose as his beloved Angela. When his soul mate, Angela, leaves him, his life became a complicated mess. Now he is facing a major decision about his future, and drinking heavily, as he can’t seem to move past mourning the relationship. Broken-hearted, Chris prepares a favorite meal that he and Angela shared on many romantic evenings together. As he breaks bread with the love of his life for perhaps the last time, he revisits what made him love her in the first place.

“What drew me to this film is how much heart the script had,” said Tristan ‘Mack’ Wilds. “It helps you understand that through all types of obstacles and conquests, love conquers all.”

Also starring Prince Hammond (“Claws”) and Shaun Baker (“House Party”), ‘Dinner For Two’ is written and directed by Orlando Bishop and produced by Nicole Dow, Bishop’s producing partner and Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick, and Darien Baldwin for Swirl Films.

“Dinner For Two” Trailer:

More Clips From “Dinner For Two”: