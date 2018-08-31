After watching Teyana Taylor’s latest scantily-clad dance clip, you may need to take a cold shower.

For New York’s upcoming fashion week, lingerie brand Agent Provocateur has enlisted Teyana to be their brand ambassador for their autumn/winter 2018 line of lingerie called “The Power of the Provocateur.” Make-up was done by Isamaya Ffrench and styling credits go by Ursina Gysi.

Teyana’s character is “Petunia Provocateur” for the campaign (Shot and directed by Charlotte Wales), which sees her gyrating in various unmentionables to Exile’s “I Want To Kiss You All Over” in the clip below.

“The brand came to me in search of a strong talent, one who could not only be the face of the campaign, but also be involved in creating a new approach to female empowerment,” Taylor told Vogue UK. “I felt like it could be an opportunity for me to represent different types of women with regards to lingerie.”

Taylor had no choreographer for the clip – the whole video was improvised. “Dance wasn’t the main agenda for the campaign,” Sarah Shotton, creative director of Agent Provocateur, explains. “The brand is all about strong women, curves and healthy bodies that are sexually liberated and free – we wanted to create something that represents the confidence our underwear gives the wearer.”

Not since her jaw-dropping appearance in Kanye West’s 2016 video for “Fade” have we seen her “get down on the get down” quite like this. Watch below: