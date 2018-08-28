On Thursday of last week (Aug. 23), four members of New Edition; Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike (all except Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill) stopped by Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club.”

In the 40-minute interview, the members dished to Angela Yee, Charlemagne, and DJ Envy about the upcoming BET movie “The Bobby Brown Story” (to air on Sept. 9th), an upcoming tour, and why Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant were absent.

Bobby also revealed he felt responsible for Ricky’s drug problem and gave his thoughts on Pusha T’s album cover, which showed a 2006 picture of the drug-infested bathroom of his late ex-wife, Whitney Houston.