Miguel’s video for “Banana Clip” (from his latest album War & Leisure) gets the Spanish treatment (to be on an upcoming deluxe edition of W&L).

Directed by Manson, the lo-fi clip sees a juxtaposition between flirty, feminine, fancy, and militant women in the name of love. Miguel chills in the backseat of a car before the women join him in for a secretive mission.

Miguel kicked off his “Ascension Tour” in Boston last week and will run across the country through September.