Lauryn Hill Responds To Robert Glasper’s Music Theft Accusations

Earlier this month, jazz pianist and producer Robert Glasper accused Lauryn Hill of stealing music from studio band New Ark for their work on her 1998 landmark album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. Glasper brought up a lawsuit by New Ark, who claimed they weren’t listed on the album credits, therefore lost out on royalties.

Lauryn Hill has now retorted back in a lengthy reply on Medium.com yesterday (Aug. 27) about the music-stealing claims, saying that while group’s work ethic might have been “inclusive,” the songs on the album belonged to her.

“The Miseducation was the first time I worked with musicians outside of the Fugees (whose) report and working relationship was clear. In an effort to create the same level of comfort, I may not have established the necessary boundaries and may have been more inviting than I should have been,” Hill explained.

“In hindsight, I would have handled it differently for the removal of any confusion. And I have handled it differently since, I’m clear and I make clear before someone walks in the door what I am and am not looking for,” she continued. “I may have been inclusive, but these are my songs.”

Hill then questioned Glasper’s reasons for working with her in 2008 despite having these views of her. She added: “I’m confused as to why such a principled musician, who thought I ‘stole’ from his friends, would show up to work for me anyway.”

Lauryn also addressed Glapser’s claims that she was difficult to work with on tour, specifically when it came to money; Glasper claimed Hill cut staff pay. “Don’t have the details or recollection of cutting the band’s pay in half,” she stated. “If fees had been negotiated and confirmed without my knowledge, I may have asked for them to be adjusted. But I would never just cut a musician’s pay arbitrarily unless I had a legitimate reason.”