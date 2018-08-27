Yuna Links Up With DJ/Producer Ekali for New Tune, ‘Leaving’

Soulful Malaysian songstress Yuna and Canadian DJ/Producer Ekali come together for a lush EDM track called “Leaving.”

The song tells a tale of acceptance when it comes to the faltering of a relationship. “If your body needs the space for breathing / You know I can’t stop you from leaving,” she sings. “Every time you feel low, I can always be your hero / But you only think for yourself, you look out for somebody else.”

Listen to the offering below:

Yuna is currently prepping for her European fall tour.

yuna-tour

