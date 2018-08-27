Take a Bite Out of Raiche’s ‘Money Pies’

You may recognize 22-year-old Raiche from her online presence, showcasing her talents on YouTube with covers and other musical offerings. Her online influence is what led her to land a deal with Atlantic Records and the release of her debut single, “Money Pies.”

The song is a testament to the short-lived surplus of money and the idea of “what if” it truly grew on trees. “The song does talk about money, but to the point of where it’s not everything,” she explains of the Cardiak-produced single. “People tend to worship money in their music, and it’s kind of annoying.”

‘Money Pies’ will grace the siren’s seven-track EP arriving this summer.

Have a slice of Raiche’s “Money Pies” below:

Growing up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Raiche was introduced to music at a young age through her mother who was a worship leader. At a young age, she was starring in church and school plays before later going on to perform in local talent shows and online on Youtube and Instagram.

IG: mynameisraiche

Twitter: @mynameisraiche