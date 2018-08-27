Prince’s Family Sue Doctor Who Prescribed Purple Rain Star Pain Pills

Could Prince’s doctor be to blame for prescribing him the drugs that led to his untimely death? This story is playing out more and more like Michael Jackson’s, who’s doctor Conrad Murray was famously found guilty for administering a lethal dose of Propofol to MJ and leaving him unattended.

Prince’s doctor Dr. Michael Schulenberg (who prescribed Prince’s medications) is also coming under fire; the musician’s brothers and sisters are suing the medical practitioner.

The lawsuit (filed in Minnesota’s Hennepin County District Court) states Prince’s family believes Schulenberg is partly responsible for Prince’s death, citing failure to treat the musician for opiate addiction acquired following hip surgery years ago. Prince’s family claims Schulenberg is one of many doctors who could have diagnosed Prince’s opioid addiction and prevented his death. In the lawsuit, they are seeking unspecified damages in excess of $50,000.

Previously, Schulenberg legally fought investigators’ claims he prescribed oxycodone to Prince under his bodyguard’s name to protect the singer’s privacy. The doc’s lawyers are shooting down the lawsuit, saying it holds no weight.

The day before he died, a frail Prince was seen on surveillance camera entering Dr. Schulenberg’s office with his assistant Kirk Johnson, who had been worried about Prince’s health for weeks. Reports show during that visit, Prince said he felt “antsy” and wondered if the jitters were from him discontinuing the painkiller Tylenol earlier that day.

The next day (in April 2016), Prince was found slumped in an elevator at his Paisley Park compound. Coroners officially ruled his death an accidental overdose of fentanyl.