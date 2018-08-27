Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetener’ Tops The Billboard 200 Chart

Ariana Grande has reached the pinnacle once more!

The pop superstar’s fourth studio album, ‘Sweetener,’ topped the Billboard 200 chart, making it the third project from her to accomplish this feat after selling 231,000 equivalent album units.

‘Sweetener’ is also the second-largest debut for an album by a woman this year following Cardi B’s ‘Invasion of Privacy,’ which debuted with 255,000 units.

Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld,’ which ruled the chart for the last two weeks, falls one spot to number two, while Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen’ shifts from two to three. Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ and Post Malone’s ‘beerbongs & bentleys’ round out the top five.

Elsewhere on the chart, Aretha Franklin’s Greatest Hits compilation garnered 52,000 units in the past week to climb to number six, giving the late Queen of Soul her highest-charting album in over 50 years. ’30 Greatest Hits’ was released in 1985 but did not chart until 2012, when it spent two weeks on the countdown, peaking at 117.