Brooklyn’s GASHI comes through with a hook-filled, Afropop-inflected jam for the late summer called “Creep On Me.”

Dancing above a syncopated instrumental with a smoothly rhythmic vocal, GASHI describes the process of falling head over heels in love with someone who shows affection in private but plays hard to get in public.

Produced by Cirkut, with an appearance from French Montana and additional production from DJ Snake, the first guest artists to ever appear on one of GASHI’s singles, “Creep On Me” is a bright blast of fresh air and a perfect fit for the radio.

Taking a shift towards a more pop-friendly sound GASHI explains:

“This is the first song I’ve ever done with Cirkut who’s made such incredible pop records like “Starboy” for The Weeknd. One night I stopped by his house in LA to record and this was the first song we worked on and it effortlessly came together to sound the way it does – impossible to box within a certain genre. I make great music that’s authentic to me wherever I’m at in life.”

GASHI’s new song comes on the heels of the Libya-born, Albanian-raised rapper’s appearance at Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo just weeks ago.

Cop “Creep On Me” HERE.

Photo cred: Matt Carrillo