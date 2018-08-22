Fantasia Announces String of Southern Performances

Fantasia will soon trek through the south.

As the Grammy-winning singer preps the follow-up to 2016’s The Definition Of…., she’s also preparing a string of southern performances this fall.

For five dates starting on September 28th, Fantasia will first stop in Tuscaloosa, AL then hit up smaller markets such as Montgomery, Alabama, Columbia, S.C. at the 2018 South Carolina State Fair, St. Petersburgh, FL, then wrap up in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center on November 9th.

Fantasia has also revealed she’s is in the studio with Missy Elliott and Danja working on her new album.

Peep the dates to Fantasia’s short, southern trek below:

September 28 — Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

October 7 — Montgomery, AL @ Garrett Coliseum Stage

October 16 — Columbia, SC @ South Carolina State Fairgrounds

November 3 — Saint Petersburg, FL @ Vinoy Park

November 9 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center