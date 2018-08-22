Dolapo Falls In Love In The ‘Blink Of An Eye’

Known for singing backing vocal, co-writing, and her features on the likes of Tion Wayne’s “Home,” rising R&B star Dolapo is striking out on her own with “Blink of an Eye,” a song about falling in love.

Swedish/Stockholm-based producer Anton Hård’s production complements Dolapo’s light, feminine vocals and the visual finds the camera on a perpetual swivel, surely to represent the whirlwind romance she feels when she’s with her love interest.

Watch below:

The producers wanting to work with her are also significant given her emerging status: the likes of Team Salut (Mr. Eazi, Yxng Bane), JD Reid (Mabel, Kojo Funds), Prgrshn (Wstrn, Wretch 32), JRocs (EO) and Levi Lennox (Zayn) are all involved, pointing to highly-anticipated collaborations in the near future with Dolapo, who’s making waves on the UK underground music scene.

@OfficialDolapo