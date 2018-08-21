EDM-producing brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence (a.k.a. Disclosure) release two new singles, “Moonlight” and “When I Fall In Love.”

Both songs utilize vocal samples: “Moonlight” is based around a sample of jazz standard “When I Fall In Love” performed by Swedish a cappella group The Real Group, and “Where Angels Fear To Tread” utilizes a vocal sample of “Fools Rush In” as performed by The Four Freshmen. Both samples are infused over two of Disclosure’s signature EDM tracks.

With the release of their single “Ultimatum” earlier this year and these two offerings, it’s assumed the duo are working on an EP or album.

Listen to their newest singles below: