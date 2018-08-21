Aaron Taylor – I Think I Love You Again

Following the success of his most recent release “Get Through This” (which caught the attention of BBC 6Music, 1Xtra and The Line of Best Fit to name a few), Aaron Taylor announces the ‘Long Way Home’ EP, due to be released on August 24th. With three out of the eight tracks already revealed, Aaron Taylor reveals the visual for “I Think I Love You Again.”

“I Think I Love You Again” continues Aaron Taylor’s signature blend of contemporary R&B, soul, laid back groove and jazz instrumentation combined into an irresistible slow jam. The track, which on the surface is a love song, works as an allegory for Taylor’s relationship with the creative process and music itself.

The visual (directed by Paul Akinrinlola), finds Aaron making his way to the digs of his love interest, but the clip shows two different women awaiting his arrival. Which one is he visiting?

Watch below:

