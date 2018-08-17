Janet Jackson – Made For Now Feat. Daddy Yankee

New music from Janet Jackson has arrived!

The global icon has unveiled a music video for her Daddy Yankee-assisted single titled “Made For Now,” an uplifting song with a motivational message that highlights Janet’s love for music around the world. Daddy Yankee gives the record a nice flare.

In the vibrant visual, directed by Dave Meyers, a colorfully-dressed Jackson shows off her choreographed dance moves during a block party in Brooklyn. She is joined by dancers from around the world including folks from Ghana, Nigeria, Grenada, Trinidad, and the U.S as she gives life the best way she knows how.

Produced by Harmony Samuels, the Afrobeats-influenced “Made For Now” is the first release since Janet’s last album, Unbreakable, released in 2015.

Tonight, Janet will perform the song for the first time live with Daddy Yankee on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:35 p.m. EST.

Enjoy “Made For Now” below: