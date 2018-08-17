Calvin Harris Releases ‘Promises’ With Sam Smith

DJ, singer/songwriter, and record producer Calvin Harris released his newest single “Promises” featuring Sam Smith.

The chill, disco-leaning tune gets a lyric video set in a dimly-lit party with hazy visuals and abstract dancing.

The single, written by Calvin Harris, Sam Smith, and Jessie Reyez, follows the massive success of Calvin’s recent summer anthem, “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa. Sam Smith is currently on his global tour in support of his sophomore album The Thrill Of It All.

Listen to “Promises” below: