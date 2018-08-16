Camila Cabello – Real Friends Feat. Swae Lee (Remix)

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee hops onto the remix of Camila Cabello’s song “Real Friends” from her self-titled debut album.

The song is about finding a true friendship free from the drama. Swae adds some sung, autotuned vocals: “Everyday I try to maintain / Same old me, ain’t a damn thing changed / Real friends singing gang, gang, gang.”

Cabello is nominated for five awards at the VMAs including Video of the Year (“Havana”) and Artist of the Year.

Swae and his brother Slim Jxmmi are currently on tour with Wiz on the “Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour.”

Stream the remix below: