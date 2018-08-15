Report: Tribute Concert Planned For Aretha Franklin in New York

Missy Elliott said it best: “we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it…”

With that being said, a major tribute concert is reportedly in the works for Aretha Franklin in New York this November.

The show is being organized by Sony Music Chief Creative Officer Clive Davis, who is largely responsible for the singer’s long-standing music career.

The Queen of Soul was reported to be “gravely ill,” and she’s currently at her home in Detroit, Michigan recovering with family and friends by her side. Franklin’s nephew Tim Franklin tells PEOPLE, “She’s alert, laughing, teasing, able to recognize people. Family is there with her,” he said. “She’s home.”

Those honoring Ms. Franklin during the “Clive Davis Presents: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” concert, staged at Madison Square Garden, are expected to perform some of the legend’s biggest hits, such as “Respect,” “Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” and “I Say a Little Prayer.”

Aretha has been struggling with various health woes in recent years, and secretly underwent surgery to remove a tumor in 2010. Last year (17), she revealed she was set to retire from touring, and in January (18), she was forced to cancel a string of shows on doctors’ orders. She last performed on November 7th (17) at an Elton John AIDS Foundation event in New York City.

