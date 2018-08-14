Teyana Taylor is Red Hot For Playboy Cover

There’s no stopping singer, model, and businesswoman Teyana Taylor.

The new mom, who is currently touring the country with fellow R&B artist Jeremih, covers the September 2018 issue of Playboy Magazine, and we’re sure the pages are on fire. Shot by Ben Watts, in her feature, the sexy siren rocks fiery red hair while showing off her svelte figure, including her six-pack abs, in various fits.

“I’ve had this six-pack since I was, like, six,” says the 27-year-old. “I was like a Ninja Turtle.”

Taylor, who recently released her sophomore album, K.T.S.E., also spoke with the outlet about her career challenges and being a new mom to two-year-old daughter Junie with NBA baller Iman Shumpert.

“Patience has been my biggest challenge,” she says. “There’s times where I’d just be laying in bed, crying. I’d been doing this for so many years and it was just not happening.”

She reveals that her daughter lends her a shoulder when she’s sad. “She’d be like, ‘Mommy, what’s wrong? Don’t cry.’ And I’m like, ‘You right. I’m happy. I got you. I have my wonderful husband. Life could be much worse,’” Taylor declares.

In the issue, shot at a Los Angeles mansion, Taylor also opens up about staying true to herself. “I’m not difficult; I’m just not willing to belittle myself—to settle,” she explains. “I’m going to have self-respect. I’m going to be a strong woman all across the board whether you like it or not. Maybe that’s why it took me so long to get where I wanted to be. I was never willing to be what someone else wanted.”

Check out some photos below and read the full spread here.