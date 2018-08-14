Madison Paris – Oh Mama ft. Micah Million

Singer/songwriter Madison Paris releases her new single ‘Oh Mama’ featuring Micah Million, who adds a twist to the track. It’s a fusion of mesmerizing yet gritty vocals mixed with hip-hop inspired beats.

The video finds Madison and Micah partying away. Sparks fly which lead to a potential hook-up. “It was my first time working with Micah Million and we instantly caught a vibe. We didn’t really plan it but ended up making the song in a couple hours. It’s always best when it’s like that!” says Madison Paris of the track.

‘Oh Mama’ is taken from her debut EP Colours, due for release at the end of August.

