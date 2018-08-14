Bruno Mars Taps Boys II Men, Charlie Wilson, Ciara, and Ella Mai For “24K Magic World Tour”

It’s an R&B affair!

Following the withdrawal of Cardi B. from his upcoming “24K Magic World Tour” Bruno Mars is now revealing an R&B roster as his special guest. Mars took to social media to announce that Boys II Men, Charlie Wilson, Ciara, and Ella Mai hit the stage for his fall U.S. dates.

Attached to the GRAMMY Award-winning singer’s announcement is the message: “I was trying really hard to make a coll tour poster once we got confirmation on who’s joining us on the finale of The 24k Magic Tour. But in my excitement I forgot I suck at arts and crafts. Swipe left for the official announcement…”

Mars, who is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction for his TV special “24K Magic: Live At The Apollo,” recently announced that his international outing will close with a trio of homecoming performances in Honolulu, Hawaii. The three dates at Aloha Stadium are a record-breaker for the venue, with no other artist in its history to have booked that number of successive dates.

The “24K Magic World Tour” will be produced by Live Nation –  The trek will have made over 135 stops across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the U.K once wrapped this November.

The 24K Magic World Tour celebrates Mars’ multiple GRAMMY Award-winning, 2x RIAA Platinum-certified album, 24K Magic, released in November 2016 via Atlantic Records.

BRUNO MARS 24K MAGIC WORLD TOUR UPCOMING DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE
Friday, September 7, 2018 Denver, CO* Pepsi Center
Saturday, September 8, 2018 Denver, CO* Pepsi Center
Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

 St. Paul, MN^

St. Paul, MN^

 Xcel Energy Center

Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, September 15, 2018

Sunday, September 16, 2018

 Detroit, MI^

Detroit, MI^

 Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Philadelphia, PA* Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, September 20, 2018 Philadelphia, PA* Wells Fargo Center
Saturday, September 22, 2018 Toronto, ON** Air Canada Centre
Sunday, September 23, 2018 Toronto, ON** Air Canada Centre
Thursday, September 27, 2018 Boston, MA** TD Garden
Friday, September 28, 2018 Boston, MA** TD Garden
Monday, October 1, 2018 Newark, NJ** Prudential Center
Tuesday, October 2, 2018 Newark, NJ** Prudential Center
Thursday, October 4, 2018 Brooklyn, NY^^ Barclays Center
Friday, October 5, 2018 Brooklyn, NY^^ Barclays Center
Sunday, October 7, 2018

Monday, October 8, 2018

 Nashville, TN^^

Nashville, TN^^

 Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, October 11, 2018

Friday, October 12, 2018

 Tulsa, OK^^

Tulsa, OK^^

 BOK Center

BOK Center
Sunday, October 14, 2018 Dallas, TX^ American Airlines Center
Monday, October 15, 2018 Dallas, TX^ American Airlines Center
Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Los Angeles, CA* STAPLES Center
Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Los Angeles, CA** STAPLES Center
Friday, October 26, 2018 Los Angeles, CA^^ STAPLES Center
Saturday, October 27, 2018

Thursday, November 8, 2018

Saturday, November 10, 2018

Sunday, November 11, 2018

 Los Angeles, CA^

Honolulu, HI

Honolulu, HI%

Honolulu, HI%

 STAPLES Center

Aloha Stadium

Aloha Stadium

Aloha Stadium

*Boys II Men
^Charlie Wilson
**Ciara
^^Ella Mai
%The Green & Common Kings

