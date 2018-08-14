It’s an R&B affair!
Following the withdrawal of Cardi B. from his upcoming “24K Magic World Tour” Bruno Mars is now revealing an R&B roster as his special guest. Mars took to social media to announce that Boys II Men, Charlie Wilson, Ciara, and Ella Mai hit the stage for his fall U.S. dates.
Attached to the GRAMMY Award-winning singer’s announcement is the message: “I was trying really hard to make a coll tour poster once we got confirmation on who’s joining us on the finale of The 24k Magic Tour. But in my excitement I forgot I suck at arts and crafts. Swipe left for the official announcement…”
Mars, who is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction for his TV special “24K Magic: Live At The Apollo,” recently announced that his international outing will close with a trio of homecoming performances in Honolulu, Hawaii. The three dates at Aloha Stadium are a record-breaker for the venue, with no other artist in its history to have booked that number of successive dates.
The “24K Magic World Tour” will be produced by Live Nation – The trek will have made over 135 stops across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the U.K once wrapped this November.
The 24K Magic World Tour celebrates Mars’ multiple GRAMMY Award-winning, 2x RIAA Platinum-certified album, 24K Magic, released in November 2016 via Atlantic Records.
BRUNO MARS 24K MAGIC WORLD TOUR UPCOMING DATES:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Friday, September 7, 2018
|Denver, CO*
|Pepsi Center
|Saturday, September 8, 2018
|Denver, CO*
|Pepsi Center
|Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
|St. Paul, MN^
St. Paul, MN^
|Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center
|Saturday, September 15, 2018
Sunday, September 16, 2018
|Detroit, MI^
Detroit, MI^
|Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena
|Wednesday, September 19, 2018
|Philadelphia, PA*
|Wells Fargo Center
|Thursday, September 20, 2018
|Philadelphia, PA*
|Wells Fargo Center
|Saturday, September 22, 2018
|Toronto, ON**
|Air Canada Centre
|Sunday, September 23, 2018
|Toronto, ON**
|Air Canada Centre
|Thursday, September 27, 2018
|Boston, MA**
|TD Garden
|Friday, September 28, 2018
|Boston, MA**
|TD Garden
|Monday, October 1, 2018
|Newark, NJ**
|Prudential Center
|Tuesday, October 2, 2018
|Newark, NJ**
|Prudential Center
|Thursday, October 4, 2018
|Brooklyn, NY^^
|Barclays Center
|Friday, October 5, 2018
|Brooklyn, NY^^
|Barclays Center
|Sunday, October 7, 2018
Monday, October 8, 2018
|Nashville, TN^^
Nashville, TN^^
|Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena
|Thursday, October 11, 2018
Friday, October 12, 2018
|Tulsa, OK^^
Tulsa, OK^^
|BOK Center
BOK Center
|Sunday, October 14, 2018
|Dallas, TX^
|American Airlines Center
|Monday, October 15, 2018
|Dallas, TX^
|American Airlines Center
|Tuesday, October 23, 2018
|Los Angeles, CA*
|STAPLES Center
|Wednesday, October 24, 2018
|Los Angeles, CA**
|STAPLES Center
|Friday, October 26, 2018
|Los Angeles, CA^^
|STAPLES Center
|Saturday, October 27, 2018
Thursday, November 8, 2018
Saturday, November 10, 2018
Sunday, November 11, 2018
|Los Angeles, CA^
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI%
Honolulu, HI%
|STAPLES Center
Aloha Stadium
Aloha Stadium
Aloha Stadium
*Boys II Men
^Charlie Wilson
**Ciara
^^Ella Mai
%The Green & Common Kings
