It’s an R&B affair!

Following the withdrawal of Cardi B. from his upcoming “24K Magic World Tour” Bruno Mars is now revealing an R&B roster as his special guest. Mars took to social media to announce that Boys II Men, Charlie Wilson, Ciara, and Ella Mai hit the stage for his fall U.S. dates.

Attached to the GRAMMY Award-winning singer’s announcement is the message: “I was trying really hard to make a coll tour poster once we got confirmation on who’s joining us on the finale of The 24k Magic Tour. But in my excitement I forgot I suck at arts and crafts. Swipe left for the official announcement…”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mars, who is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction for his TV special “24K Magic: Live At The Apollo,” recently announced that his international outing will close with a trio of homecoming performances in Honolulu, Hawaii. The three dates at Aloha Stadium are a record-breaker for the venue, with no other artist in its history to have booked that number of successive dates.

The “24K Magic World Tour” will be produced by Live Nation – The trek will have made over 135 stops across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the U.K once wrapped this November.

The 24K Magic World Tour celebrates Mars’ multiple GRAMMY Award-winning, 2x RIAA Platinum-certified album, 24K Magic, released in November 2016 via Atlantic Records.

BRUNO MARS 24K MAGIC WORLD TOUR UPCOMING DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Friday, September 7, 2018 Denver, CO* Pepsi Center Saturday, September 8, 2018 Denver, CO* Pepsi Center Tuesday, September 11, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 St. Paul, MN^ St. Paul, MN^ Xcel Energy Center Xcel Energy Center Saturday, September 15, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 Detroit, MI^ Detroit, MI^ Little Caesars Arena Little Caesars Arena Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Philadelphia, PA* Wells Fargo Center Thursday, September 20, 2018 Philadelphia, PA* Wells Fargo Center Saturday, September 22, 2018 Toronto, ON** Air Canada Centre Sunday, September 23, 2018 Toronto, ON** Air Canada Centre Thursday, September 27, 2018 Boston, MA** TD Garden Friday, September 28, 2018 Boston, MA** TD Garden Monday, October 1, 2018 Newark, NJ** Prudential Center Tuesday, October 2, 2018 Newark, NJ** Prudential Center Thursday, October 4, 2018 Brooklyn, NY^^ Barclays Center Friday, October 5, 2018 Brooklyn, NY^^ Barclays Center Sunday, October 7, 2018 Monday, October 8, 2018 Nashville, TN^^ Nashville, TN^^ Bridgestone Arena Bridgestone Arena Thursday, October 11, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 Tulsa, OK^^ Tulsa, OK^^ BOK Center BOK Center Sunday, October 14, 2018 Dallas, TX^ American Airlines Center Monday, October 15, 2018 Dallas, TX^ American Airlines Center Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Los Angeles, CA* STAPLES Center Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Los Angeles, CA** STAPLES Center Friday, October 26, 2018 Los Angeles, CA^^ STAPLES Center Saturday, October 27, 2018 Thursday, November 8, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 Sunday, November 11, 2018 Los Angeles, CA^ Honolulu, HI Honolulu, HI% Honolulu, HI% STAPLES Center Aloha Stadium Aloha Stadium Aloha Stadium

*Boys II Men

^Charlie Wilson

**Ciara

^^Ella Mai

%The Green & Common Kings