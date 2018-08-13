Jeffrey Osborne Keeps It Grown & Sexy On ‘Worth It All (Remix)’

Soul legend Jeffrey Osborne is back with his first R&B album in over a decade, Worth It All, headed by the title track single of the same name.

He recently spoke with Singersroom about the single, which he’s released the remix to (below). About the song in general, he told us:

“The concept for ‘Worth It All’ was going back to the original sound. I didn’t want it to sound like today’s music on the radio. The single wasn’t for the Justin Bieber or Nicki Minaj fans. It was for the grown folks audience. It was for the crowd who missed old school R&B music. Now, on the relationship side, it’s all about going through the ups and downs with your partner. It’s worth going through the trenches to make it work. I’ve been married for 36 years, and it wasn’t easy. We had beautiful moments, but we had to weather the storms. We’ve handled our hardships better because it was worth it for my wife and I instead of breaking up. If you really love your partner, then the relationship is worth fighting for in the end. It is worth the trials and tribulations, no matter what. So, the song came before the title of the album.”

Read the full interview HERE and check out the lyric video for the slightly-revamped remix below: