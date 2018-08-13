The 2018 3rd Annual Black Music Honors is scheduled to take place Thursday, August 16 at 7 PM in Nashville. Taped Live, this year’s celebration will consist of a dynamic list of honoree including Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Stephanie Mills and renowned hip hop group Whodini. Hosted by television and radio personality Rickey Smiley and Grammy® Award-winner and actress LeToya Luckett, the event will celebrate the artistry of the music industry’s most revered icons.

Mills will receive the Legends Award, honoring her illustrious music and acting career spanning more than four decades. Brooklyn-based rap group, Whodini, will be presented the Hip Hop Icon Award for their musical contributions. Other nominees include Bobby Brown, Faith Evans, Dallas Austin, and Bebe & Cece Winans.

The celebratory night will also feature exciting performances by Keyshia Cole, Raheem DeVaughn, Next, Young Buck, Yo-Yo, Ruben Studdard, Jade Novah, Demetria McKinney, V. Bozeman, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Monie Love, Kierra Sheard, and Jonathan McReynolds.

The Black Music Honors is an annual two-hour event that acknowledges the legendary African American artists who have influenced and made significant musical contributions to African American culture and American music worldwide. This year’s event special taping will broadcast in national syndication from Sept. 8-30, 2018 and will air on Bounce TV Sept. 28, 2018.

Proceeds from the 2018 Black Music Honors will benefit the 2019 opening of the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in Nashville. NMAAM’s mission is to educate the world, preserve the legacy, and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack.

Event sponsors include AT&T, McDonald’s, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Chevrolet and State Farm as title sponsor. For more information on Black Music Honors, please visit www.blackmusichonors.com and connect on social media @blackmusichonors #BMH2018 and #BlackMusicMatters.