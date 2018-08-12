4x Grammy-nominated singer BJ The Chicago Kid recently released a short film to appease his fans while they wait for him to drop his sophomore album. The 6-minute short film, “The Opening Ceremony” takes place in the streets of Los Angeles and touches on the themes of relationships, police brutality, and poverty. It was directed by female director Child (Smokepurpp, Kodie Shane, Trippie Redd) and was premiered by NPR Music.

The visual is separated into three chapters and features a couple of cinematic looks. It consists of several musical performances for BJ, similar to a collection of music videos. However, the message is clear in the visuals which depict multiple aspects of African American life on the stage of Los Angeles; from good times at parties to very violent hard times.

Since the release of his 2016 3x Grammy-nominated debut album, In My Mind, BJ has collaborated with the likes of Solange, ASAP M.O.B., Anderson Paak, Common & the late Marvin Gaye. BJ can currently be heard on Travis Scott’s “Stop Trying To Be God” along with Stevie Wonder, James Blakes, and Kid Cudi on his new LP, Astroworld.

Though BJ is planning the release of his second studio album, the upcoming project is actually his third album. Before In My Mind, he released Pineapple Now-Laters in 2012 under M.A.F.E MUSIC. Since then he’s had two EPs and several mixtapes.

Hear BJ ON Travis Scott’s “Stop Trying To Be God” below:

Martel S. Sharpe