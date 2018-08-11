Gorgon City – Let It Go Ft. NAATIONS + New Album ‘Escape’

Gorgon City hypes their new release, Escape, by releasing a new music video for the single, “Let It Go,” featuring NAATIONS. The video is directed by Mikhail Mehra on focuses on group members Matt and Kye as they drive through the LA night while two ambiguous female figures emerge from the duo’s vehicle, matching the brooding and mysterious mood of the production.

Escape follows the eagerly anticipated follow-up to the duo’s debut album ‘Sirens’ in 2014 which sold over 70,000 UK copies. The project showcases their sonic diversity, ranging from more downtempo summer chill-out anthems to more club-ready productions.

Gorgon City’s forthcoming Escape tour will see the pair play various UK, Ireland & USA locations, including Dublin, Manchester, Bristol Nottingham, and London’s iconic Printworks venue, with further dates at the likes of The Novo in Los Angeles, The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Echostage Washington, and Brooklyn’s Great Hall at Avant Gardner. The tour follows the pair’s recent London & New York album launch parties.

Having established themselves as one of the most in-demand acts around, Gorgon City has enjoyed stellar success over the past 5 years, launching their own club-focused REALM imprint. Famed for their signature sound, soaked in bass-driven house, the British pair have previously collaborated with the likes of Anne-Marie, Duke Dumont, NAATIONS, Jennifer Hudson, MNEK, and Katy B, and have also developed a huge international presence, playing upcoming US dates across the likes of San Francisco, Las Vegas, Chicago and many more.

Escape – Tracklist

01 Kingdom (feat Raphaella)

02 Real Life (Gorgon City & Duke Dumont feat NAATIONS)

03 Blame (feat Josh Barry)

04 Go Deep (feat Kamille & Ghosted)

05 Let It Go (Gorgon City x NAATIONS)

06 One Last Song (feat JP Cooper & Yungen)

07 Never Enough (feat Chenai)

08 Hear That (feat D Double E)

09 All Four Walls (feat Vaults)

10 Love Me (feat Lulu James)

11 Overdose (feat Josh Barry)

12 Night Drive (feat Kelly Kiara)

Gorgon City Live – UK & US Tour Dates

Fri 31 Aug – Norwich, Norfolk Showground (UK)

Sat 22 Sep – Leeds, Venue TBC (UK)

Sat 29 Sep – Brighton, Stanmer Park (UK)

Thu 25 Oct – Seattle, The Showbox (USA)

Fri 26 Oct – Portland, Roseland Theater (USA)

Sat 27 Oct – San Francisco, The Warfield (USA)

Wed 31 Oct – Los Angeles, The Novo (USA)

Thu 1 Nov – Los Angeles, The Novo (USA)

Fri 2 Nov – San Diego, The Observatory North Park (USA)

Sat 3 Nov – Las Vegas, Downtown Events Center (USA)

Mon 5 Nov – Boulder, Boulder Theater (USA)

Wed 7 Nov – Minneapolis, First Avenue (USA)

Thu 8 Nov – Chicago, Riviera Theatre (USA)

Thu 15 Nov – Philadelphia, The Fillmore (USA)

Fri 16 Nov – Washington, Echostage (USA)

Sat 17 Nov – Brooklyn, Great Hall at Avant Gardner (USA)

Thu 31 Jan – Newcastle, O2 Academy (UK)

Fri 1 Feb – Manchester, Albert Hall (UK)

Sat 2 Feb – Nottingham, Rock City (UK)

Thu 7 Feb – Dublin, Olympia (RoI)

Fri 8 Feb – London, Printworks (UK)

Sat 9 Feb – Bristol, O2 Academy (UK)