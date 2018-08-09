Josh X Drops Video For Rick Ross-Assisted Single, “All On Me “

Josh X drops off the official music video for “All On Me,” his latest single featuring rapper Rick Ross.

“My song ‘All On Me’ featuring Rick Ross means a lot to me,” X tells Complex of the song. “I’m getting a chance to showcase musicianship, which is no longer happening in today’s business. My whole career as an artist was built on the education and history of music. I did four years in college. I been a student before I was artist. When’s the last time you heard a record on the radio with live drums, horns, violins, and pianos?”

The visual boasts an easy breezy summer vibe as Josh sings, “I know ya looking for love / Girl you gotta trust me.” The Brooklyn born, New York-based singer and songwriter continues, “I’m the one with the ones / You should come and get some, I got plenty more.”

At 26, Josh X, has already worked with notable producers Swizz Beatz, Jerry “Wonder” Duplessis and Bryan “Birdman” Williams from Cash Money Records. Josh also penned songs for FOX’s number one hit show ‘Empire’ and Cardi B.