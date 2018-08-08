Video: ABIR – Finest Hour (Acoustic)

ABIR is a featured artist on Cash Cash’s current Top 40 hit “Finest Hour,” but that’s not stopping her from getting some solo attention from the record. The talented singer and songwriter reveals a brand new acoustic video, which sees her performing the song live backed by an orchestra.

In the clip, ABIR captures the spotlight with her undeniable powerhouse vocals, making for an eargasmic performance.

“Finest Hour” spent 6-weeks at #1 on the Dance Radio chart.

ABIR, 23, writes with an honest pen, always paying homage to her culture and lifestyle. ABIR’s soulful pop tone derives from her childhood years spent listening to Jazz and R&B in the back of her father’s car, who owned a limousine company and played the same four CD’s on repeat for his clients; Etta James, Sarah Vaughn, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston. ABIR has been direct support for Alessia Cara, The-Dream, Bob Moses, Amine and more. She has had a notable brand partnership with Clinique, been part of a Beats By Dre campaign, and has played shows at NYFW with Fendi and Made. “The goal with my music,” ABIR says, “is to inspire and encourage young people like myself to find their voice and embrace their identity.”