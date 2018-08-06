Jake&Papa Say They Can Love You “Better Than Before”

Soulful Cali duo Jake&Papa releases a sincere video for “Better Than Before,” their new single.

The song features an interpolation of Mary J. Blige’s Lil Kim-assisted, 1997 hit “I Can Love You,” and the Dana Rice-directed clip offers even more nostalgia: In the visual, a boy goes to see his father who’s locked up behind bars and declares his love to a playground crush. The boy grows up to be Jake of the duo who reconciles with the young lady as an adult.

“When we were kids, we used to visit our dad when he was locked up. On those drives, our mom used to play Mary J’s Share My World album,” said Jake&Papa in a statement. “She played it so much that every time a song from that album plays now, it takes us right back to that time. We can almost smell the visiting room. So the video for ‘Better Than Before’ brings those memories to life and tells a true story.”

Watch the touching video below:

“Better Than Before” is assumed to stem from Jake&Papa’s upcoming project, a follow-up to 2017’s Tattoos&Blues.