Dionne Warwick Slams ‘Whitney’ Molestation Accusations Aimed At Her Late Sister

Since the Cannes Film Festival premiere in May of ‘Whitney,’ the documentary about the life and (often-troubled) times of the late vocalist Whitney Houston, the world is still reeling from the shocking claims that the singer was molested as a child by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick (Dionne Warwick’s sister).

In the film, Whitney’s assistant claim the late singer confided in her about being violated as a child. The assistant also claimed Whitney revealed her oldest brother Gary was also one of her victims.

Last month, Whitney’s mother Cissy Houston released a statement on behalf of herself and Dionne saying they were shocked by the claims, but now Dionne is speaking out, blasting the allegations, calling them “lies.” She spoke to Larry King in an upcoming interview, saying, “First of all, it’s totally hogwash. My sister would never, ever have done anything to do any harm to any child, especially within our family. And for those lies to be perpetuated in this so-called documentary film (Whitney).”

“I think it’s evil,” she adds. “I will never, and I mean this, ever forgive those who perpetuated this insanity.”

Preview he clip below; the full interview will air on August 15.