Video: A R I Z O N A – What She Wants

Alt/electronic trio A R I Z O N A drops off the soul-infused gem, “What She Wants,” which is accompanied by a captivating Flashdance-inspired video starring celebrated dancer, Jessica Castro (Beyoncé, Janet Jackson).

“The most amazing part about sending our music into the world over the past few years has been watching how deeply people associate with it, and how much they make it their own,” says lead vocalist Zachary Charles, “We’ve since found a love for writing from a third-person perspective, as a way to more freely tell the story of the different characters that exist in all of us. “What She Wants” is a look into the life of a young girl who doesn’t have many people in her world who truly understand her, and maybe she is still unsure herself and who she really is. She lives weekend to weekend, concert to concert, and her whole life revolves around the romance of her idols, the dancing, the music, the culture – all the things that make her feel like she can be someone she wants to be.”

“This video is a cool take on our version of a Flashdance­-esque expressive dance sequence,” says Charles, “We put it together in collaboration with our good friend, and incredibly intuitive director Jay Sansone (Human Being Media). Jessica Castro is a phenomenal dancer and artist who brought an electric presence to the video through her intense performance. We love that this piece focuses on the wild talents of an inspiring and powerful female lead like Jessica.”

“What She Wants” arrives on the heels of the band’s latest smash singles “Summer Days” and “Freaking Out,” which have garnered over eight million streams since their release last month.

After accumulating over half a billion streams, A R I Z O N A has had one of the biggest new artist success stories of the past year. Their first-ever nationwide headline tour completely sold-out three months in advance; some shows selling out within minutes of going on sale. What’s more, their debut full length album, GALLERY, has been streamed over half a billion times globally. A R I Z O N A has been enticing listeners with their ingenious brand of contemporary electronic indie pop including top singles “Electric Touch,” “Oceans Away,” “I Was Wrong,” “Cross My Mind” and “Where I Wanna Be.”