Sonta Checks Her Man in “Who Iz She” Video

Chicago R&B songstress Sonta delivers the final visual in her three-video act trilogy, this one for the song “Who Iz She.” In the Noyz-directed clip, the heartbroken and betrayed singer and songwriter address her man in their bedroom and curses him out after discovering something in his phone from another woman. At one point, she even pulls a kitchen knife on the dude before handing a gym bag with his Js and kicking him out the house shirtless.

“Who Iz She” is lifted from Sonta’s debut project, In My Feelings (2017). She is currently signed to Chicago’s Machine Entertainment Group (G Herbo, Tink, Queen Key).

If you’re just learning about Sonta, you can watch the video for the previous two acts below as well.

Watch the video for “Who Iz She” below:

Watch Act 1 and Act 2.