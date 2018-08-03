H.E.R. Releases New EP, ‘I Used to Know Her: The Prelude’ (Listen!)

After announcing its release earlier this week, elusive R&B singer-songwriter H.E.R. dropped a new EP called I Used to Know Her: The Prelude, a tie-over until she releases her highly-anticipated debut album.

The six-track EP finds the 21-year-old channeling inspiration from Lauryn Hill, as heard especially on the first track “Lost Soul,” which sees her flowing conscious lyrics over the 90s-tinged boom-bap of the track.

The rest of the EP finds H.E.R. serving up melodious vocals and emotional lyrics as she always does on “Be On My,” “Against Me,” “Feel A Way,” “As I Am,” and the Bryson Tiller-assisted “Could’ve Been.”

I Used to Know Her: The Prelude is available on all streaming platforms.

Listen to the snippets below or stream in our store: