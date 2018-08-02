H.E.R. Preps Release Of New EP ‘I Used To Know Her’ For Aug. 3

R&B’s favorite rising artist H.E.R. is getting ready to drop some more heat…and soon!

Tomorrow (Aug. 3) will see the release of the talented musician’s new EP titled I Used To Know HER. She revealed the news earlier this week on her IG page with a picture of an undeveloped Polaroid with the words “Aug. 3rd” written on it.

In another IG post, the mysterious artist also dropped the tracklist for the forthcoming EP, which is a prelude to her highly-anticipated, full-length debut album.

I Used To Know HER will follow her self-titled EP, H.E.R. Vol. 1 and 2017’s H.E.R. Vol. 2 and The B-Sides.

H.E.R. is currently trekking across the U.S. with Chris Brown on his “Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.”

